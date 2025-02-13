Jennifer Aniston thanks everyone for ‘beautiful birthday wishes’ after turning 56

Jennifer Aniston grateful for 56th birthday wishes

Jennifer Aniston is expressing her gratitude after ringing in her 56th birthday on February 11.

The Friends star took to Instagram to acknowledge the love and well-wishes she received from friends and fans, just after her longtime friend and co-star Courteney Cox shared a heartfelt tribute.

Aniston shared a black-and-white picture from her childhood and wrote in the caption, "Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes! This kid is feeling very grateful and very loved."

Earlier, Cox, 59, marked the occasion with a throwback photo of the two smiling together, celebrating their decades-long friendship.

"Happy birthday to my friend for life," Cox wrote. "Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend."

She added, "I feel so lucky to be growing up with you," before concluding with a playful reference to their past. "Remember our CATS audition?"

The birthday celebrations come amid reports of Aniston’s concerns over Friends co-star David Schwimmer’s new relationship.

According to sources, the actress has been intrusive about Schwimmer dating 29-year-old UCLA medical student Eliana Jolkovsky, believing he would be happier with someone closer to his age.

"Jen can't help meddling, and David means a great deal to her. She doesn't think this is a good match!" an insider claimed.

The 56-year-old Murder Mystery actress reportedly worries that Schwimmer, 58, might face heartbreak again, as he has had a history of relationships that didn't work out, including his marriage to Zoe Buckman, which ended in 2017.

"He keeps repeating the same mistake over and over, and Jen has watched him lurch from one relationship to another," the source added.

"She doesn't want to see him hurt again and feels he'd be better off with someone his own age."

Despite the reports, Aniston's focus remained on celebrating her special day, sharing her appreciation for the overwhelming love she received.