Backstreet Boys send fans in frenzy with new announcement

Backstreet Boys excite fans with new surprising update

Backstreet Boys are back and with a bang!

The boyband broke the internet with big announcement on Wednesday, February 12th.

The official Instagram account of the band released a teaser for their residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, this July.

Named “Into the Millennium,” the experience is intended to bring back their 1999 album Millennium to life on the stage.

The group, constituting of Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough, are expected to perform fan-favourites like I Want It That Way and Larger Than Life.

The Sphere’ technology is set to further facilitate the band with the sounds and visuals to truly take the fans back to the 90s.

Backstreet Boys' Instagram page shared a clip of the starry night sky and a countdown clock, playing clips from Larger Than Life ahead of the announcement and sent fans wild.

"WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!?" one fan wrote. "So like how much money do I need to save for this?" another chimed in.

"Guys please stop playing with our hearts, tell us already if something big is happening," a third added, referring to their track Quit Playing Games.

"We’re heading ‘Into the Millennium’ once again! Relive your Backstreet Boys Y2K memories, but this time… LARGER THAN LIFE at @SphereVegas starting this July!," the band wrote in an Instagram Peel, on February 12th.