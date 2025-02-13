Queen Camilla launches Unicorn Theatre’s new hub

The Queen fondly recalled secret theatre outings with her grandchildren

Queen Camilla stepped into the world of children’s theatre on Wednesday as she visited the Unicorn Theatre to celebrate the launch of its new Creative Hub.

As a dedicated patron, the 77-year-old royal engaged with staff, young performers, and industry professionals, learning about the theatre’s mission to inspire the next generation through the arts.

During the visit, the Queen fondly recalled secret theatre outings with her grandchildren while chatting with actor Rory Kinnear and author Malorie Blackman.

She also observed a special workshop featuring students from Snowfields Primary, highlighting the theatre’s efforts to bring authentic youth representation to the stage.

The Unicorn Theatre, the UK’s largest children’s theatre, welcomes thousands of families and schools annually, offering creative programs to nurture young talent.

Queen Camilla concluded her visit by attending a reception with supporters and theatre staff, celebrating the institution’s ongoing commitment to enriching children's lives through the power of storytelling and performance.