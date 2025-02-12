Prince William prioritises future filmmakers over BAFTA glitz

The Prince of Wales engaged with students working on their latest projects

Prince William recently visited the London Screen Academy, immersing himself in the world of budding filmmakers as part of his ongoing commitment to the British creative industries.

His visit, which comes just days after Kensington Palace confirmed that he and Princess Kate would not be attending this year's BAFTA Film Awards, underscored his focus on nurturing emerging talent rather than walking the red carpet.

At the academy, which was founded to bridge skill gaps and improve diversity in the UK's film sector, the Prince of Wales engaged with students working on their latest projects.

He observed their creative process firsthand, learning about the challenges and opportunities they face in the evolving entertainment landscape.

As BAFTA President, Prince William remains dedicated to supporting the next generation of industry professionals, reinforcing his commitment to fostering new talent and breaking down barriers in British film, television, and gaming.