Jennifer Aniston have problem with David Schwimmer dating girl half his age?

David Schwimmer is dating Eliana Jolkovsky, 29

David Schwimmer’s ongoing relationship with Eliana Jolkovsky has been reportedly making Jennifer Aniston curious.

As per the sources, Aniston can’t help herself as she is continuously being intrusive as her Friends co-star is dating a girl half his age.

David has had quite the same kind of ups and downs in his love life, just as his sitcom character Ross Geller.

Supposedly, the 56-year-old is extremely concerned about her old pal. She does not want to se him hurt again.

An insider stated: "Jen can't help meddling, and David means a great deal to her. She doesn't think this is a good match!"

The 58-year-old has dated many women in his life including Natalia Imbrugalia, Gina Lee, Tina Barrett, Carla Alapont, and Mili Avital.

He got married once to Zoe Buckman. But that relationship also ended in 2017.

Jennifer is just worried that he might end up heartbroken again. The Murder Mystery actress believed that the Goosebumps actor will be happier with someone of his age.

"He keeps repeating the same mistake over and over, and Jen has watched him lurch from one relationship to another. She doesn't want to see him hurt again and feels he'd be better off with someone his own age”, reports Radar Online.

Schwimmer is currently dating Jolkovsky, who is UCLA medical student aged 29.