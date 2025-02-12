Meghan Markle bids farewell to Invictus Games

Meghan Markle has wrapped up her visit to the Invictus Games in Canada, heading back to California after five days to reunite with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



Before her departure on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, joined Prince Harry at a family-and-friends tubing event in Whistler, where winter sports were introduced for the first time in the Games’ history.

A source close to the couple confirmed that Meghan’s early return was pre-planned, emphasising that the Invictus Games is "Harry’s event" and she was there to support him, reported GB News.

During her time at the Games, Meghan shared that she missed her children, a sentiment she expressed while attending a wheelchair basketball match in Vancouver.

Prince Harry, 40, is set to remain in Canada until the closing ceremony on Sunday, continuing his role as the driving force behind the competition.

Invictus athletes expressed their appreciation for Meghan's presence before she quietly departed, with her travel details kept confidential for security reasons.