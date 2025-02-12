Usher has the perfect 1st wedding anniversary gift for Jenn Goicoechea

Usher celebrates one year of being wed to the mother of his children, Jenn Goicoechea

Usher is celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary the best way he knows: a classic serenade.

On Tuesday, February 11, the R&B icon marked their first wedding anniversary by serenading his wife with a heartfelt rendition of Robin Thicke’s Angels.

The intimate performance, shared on Instagram, came just a year after the couple’s Las Vegas wedding, which took place shortly after Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show at Allegiant Stadium.

"All the things I've done before this, they don't mean a thing," Usher sang while playing the piano, before winking at the camera and crooning, "Angel, my angel."

The Grammy-winning singer doubled down on the sentiment in his caption, writing: "Happy Anniversary Boogs. So happy the Universe brought us together. God truly blessed me. You’re my Angel."

The couple tied the knot in true Vegas style, exchanging vows at Vegas Weddings’ drive-thru tunnel, The Fast Lane. Usher rocked an eye-catching black-and-white asymmetrical tux, while Goicoechea stunned in an off-the-shoulder white pantsuit, designer shades, and sparkling gloves.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds kept the party going in their wedding looks, celebrating at a Rémy Martin-sponsored event.

Usher and Goicoechea first sparked romance rumours in 2019 and later welcomed two children together, Sovereign Bo and Sire Castrello.

Usher also shares two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with ex-wife Tameka Foster.