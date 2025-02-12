Madonna address Sabrina Carpenter’s strikingly similar photoshoot

Madonna's response to Sabrina Carpenter resembling shoot

Madonna, The Material Girl, recently acknowledged Sabrina Carpenter’s similar looks in her latest photoshoot.

The Espresso singer, who donned a platinum-blonde wavy wig sporting a light blue Dolce & Gabbana satin mini dress paired with silver jewellery gave a hint of Queen of Pop’s iconic gold corset from her 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour.

The similarity didn’t escape Madonna as she took to Sabrina’s official Instagram account and commented on the post, "Is this a Valentines present to me? [eye emoji]."

To which the Bad Chem crooner responded, "@madonna It sure is!"

Many fans were also startled by the resemblance as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts.

"Wow didn't realize it was her," tweeted a fan.

Another stated, "Couldn't recognize her at first."

A fan quipped, "Madonna took The Substance and Sabrina Carpenter was created."

According to the DailyMail both singers look was inspired from Marilyn Monroe.

However, this not the first time Sabrina has channeled iconic female personas, her recent Grammys performance included a tribute to Goldie Hawn , replicating a scene from a 1970s TV special of the beloved actress.

As of now, Sabrina will release the deluxe edition of her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet, which features none other than living legend Dolly Parton on a new version of Please Please Please, on February 14th.

She will also perform on the three-hour SNL 50: The Anniversary Special, live this Sunday.