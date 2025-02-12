Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian continues to win hearts: Who is he?

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian wins hearts as he defends his wife amid backlash over her Super Bowl Halftime Show cameo.

While on one hand, the former professional tennis player drew flak from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith who said that he would have divorced Williams had she been his wife over her not getting over her ex, Drake.

On the other hand comes Alexis Ohanian who simply praised his wife on X (formerly Twitter), “Pretty fantastic halftime show.”

It seems like the Grand Slam Champion has won in life! So let’s take a look at who Alexis Ohanian is:

Serena William’s husband:

Born in 1983 to immigrant parents, Ohanian met Williams in the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome for the first time in 2015. The unromantic first meeting involved the mention of “rats” that eventually broke the ice between the duo leading to a series of meetings before the two finally got married in 2017.

The couple gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September 2017, and to Adira River Ohanian in August 2023.

The Reddit co-founder:

He co-founded Reddit in not more than three weeks. Later sold the company to Condé Nast before returning to the company in 2015.

Author:

Adding another feather to the hat, the 41-year-old wrote the book Without Their Permission: How the 21st Century Will Be Made, Not Managed in 2013.

Serena Williams’ biggest cheerleader:

Be it 2025 Super Bowl controversy or Williams retirement from tennis, her partner has stayed by her side and has always been her greatest supporter.

Advocate for Paternity leave:

After having nearly died during her pregnancy, the 43-year-old needed help at home which led him to take full 16 weeks paternity leave. Therefore in 2019, he advocated for federal paid family leave legislation.