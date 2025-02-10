Bianca Censori addresses social media post, voicing concerns for Kanye West

Bianca Censori’s rep has recently dismissed the Australian model’s X post following her husband Kanye West‘s hate-filled social media rants.

Clarifying her stance, a representative for Bianca spoke to The Hollywood Reporter that a post shared on February 8 on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming to be Kanye’s wife “is fake and doesn’t belong to” Bianca.

“We have reached out to X to get the account unverified and/or banned,” said a rep.

The post which is still on X read, “Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness.”

“Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people. Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart. God Bless Israel and All The Good Jewish People. Amen,” it added.

Kanye, who deactivated his X account on February 9, was posting controversial tweets on social media that sparked fury online.

Earlier in February, the rapper faced backlash over Bianca’s stunt at the 2025 Grammys Awards red carpet last week.

Meanwhile, Friends star David Schwimmer also slammed Kanye and requested X owner Elon Musk to remove rapper from social media platform.