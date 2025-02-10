Kendrick Lamar tweaks ‘Not Like Us’ lyrics for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar tweaks Grammy-winning ‘Not Like Us’ lyrics for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Even the Super Bowl stage couldn’t hold Kendrick Lamar back from taking a shots Drake.

On Sunday, February 9, Lamar, 37, turned the energy of the Ceasers Superdome up as he closed out the show with his Grammy-winning single Not Like Us, a widely known diss track aimed at his hip-hop rival amid their ongoing feud.

In addition, he delivered another blow to Drake, 38, as Serena Williams, who dated the God’s Plan singer, around 2011 for a brief period of time, made a surprise cameo during fellow Compton native’s rendition.

"I want to play their favourite song, but you know they love to sue," Lamar took a sarcastic jibe at the Family Matters singer before diving into his live rendition, referring to Drake’s lawsuit against his record label UMG.

For the unversed, In January, Drake filed a lawsuit against the label, accusing them of defamation after they allegedly accused him of "being a Pedophile" in Not Like Us.

Interestingly, the Bad Blood singer altered the song lyrics during the Super Bowl performance, omitting the word "paedophile" that originally appeared in the track.

In addition to Not Like Us, Lamar performed several of his hit songs, including HUMBLE. and Squabble Up. Meanwhile, SZA took the stage to deliver a powerful rendition of Luther.