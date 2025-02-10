Chappell Roan calls out 'industry powers' amid Grammy speech drama

Chappell Roan opens up about Grammy speech criticism

Chappell Roan is not backing off from her claims, after her Grammy speech seemingly shook up the music industry.

The 26-year-old popstar won the Best New Artist Grammy award at this year’s ceremony, where she gave a thoughtful speech, demanding “liveable wage and health care,” especially for developing artists.

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker’s speech drew a lot of attention, and music executive Jeffrey Rabhan called her speech “misguided” and “uninformed” in an op-ed column published in The Hollywood Reporter.

Responding to the piece, Roan took to social media and challenged Rabhan via Instagram to match her $25K donation to developing artists, referring to his phrase, “put your money where your mouth is.”

The Good Luck, Babe songstress took to Instagram once again, on Monday, February 10th, and opened up about the thought process behind her speech.

“Sharing my personal experience on the Grammy stage wasn’t meant to be a crowdfunded bandaid but a call to action to the leaders of the industry to step up, help us make real change and protect their investments in a sustainable way,” wrote Roan.

The Grammy winner also shared links for donations, not for fans, but for “industry powers to show up for artists.” She also attached a screenshot of her $25K donation for the dropped artists.

Roan concluded the note, “Random dudes are allowed to criticise my Grammy speech, but they best put their money where their mouth is, otherwise MOVE out of the way.”