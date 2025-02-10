Kanye West makes confession about his child with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West shares four kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West just revealed the unexpected inspiration behind his upcoming album Bully — his 9-year-old son, Saint.

During a recent appearance on Justin Laboy’s The Download podcast, the 47-year-old rapper shared that the album title came after a moment of roughhousing between Saint and another child.

“My son was playing with some kid and then he kicked him,” Kanye recalled. “I asked my son, like, ‘Why did you do that?’ He said, ‘Cause he weak.’ I was like, ‘This man is really a bully, right here.’”

Ye, who shares Saint with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, also joked that his son is a bit of a troublemaker. “Saint do that [and] just kick everybody and, like, push him over.”

While Bully was inspired by Saint, it turns out Kanye’s daughter North, 11, also played a role in shaping the project. “My oldest said, ‘Bring it out in June,’ so we’re gonna do it on [North’s] birthday ‘cause that’s her favourite album so far,” he said.

North, who has already announced her own album, Elementary School Dropout — a nod to her dad’s College Dropout — is following in Kanye’s footsteps.

“I’m just thinking about how her album is going to be, like, how insane,” the proud father said. “I’m the hands-down greatest [and] she gonna be the greatest.”

Even Kim is adjusting to North’s budding music career. “I thought I was busy before, [but] having to be her momager right now is crazy,” she admitted in The Kardashians season 6 trailer. “Ah, I’m Kris Jenner, oh, my God, what’s happening?”