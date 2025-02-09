Tom Cruise achieves another BIG milestone

The Mission: Impossible actor receives another major award

Tom Cruise has yet again achieved another major milestone as he has been honoured with another big award.

Last year in December, the Mission: Impossible star received an honorary title from the US Navy for playing the role of 'Lieutenant Pete Maverick Mitchell' in the Top Gun.

US navy secretary Carlos Del Toro presented Tom with the prestigious ‘Distinguished Public Service Award’; a title that has been designated to civilians for their acts of heroism and support for navy.

Earlier today, the 62-year-old was rewarded with a prestigious accolade by one of the leading aviation organizations in the world.

Aero-Club de France, the first aeronautical institution has presented the Grand Medaille to Tom for his ‘significant contribution to the history of aviation and inspiring future pilots.’

The organization, taking it to their Instagram handle, shared a bunch of images of the superstar receiving the honorary title wearing an elegant suit.

The Grand Medaille has been previously awarded to Charles Lindberg, Wright Brothers, Apollo 9 astronauts namely Niel Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins.

The Jack Reacher actor has now become a part this list.