Kristin Davis recalls competing with Hilary Swank for Melrose Place role

Kristin Davis has recently opened up about Hilary Swank audition disaster for Melrose Place role.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the actress recalled her time on Melrose Place in 1995, revealing that Swank was also up for the role of Brooke Armstrong.

Reflecting on final auditions for Aaron Spelling’s series, Kristin said, “It was Hilary Swank, myself and a girl named Meredith.”

“It was us three who tested for Brooke, and I think they must have read like 500 girls,” explained the actress.

Davis shared she was “so stressed out” about what she would wear to her audition with Spelling.

When she arrived, the TV producer's office was furnished with a “curvy long couch, a bunch of fish tanks and a shag rug”.

Davis pointed out that the room consisted of 10 executives, all lined up in a row, including Sex and the City producer, Darren Star, who was “the only one who was really looking at me”.

“I remember Hilary came out, and she seemed so young, and she had kind of shorter hair and kind of sporty, and I was like, 'Uh-oh.' And then Meredith had longer hair also. I was like, 'Oh, good,’” mentioned the actress.

After Swank finished her audition, Davis felt dejected and though she “totally blew it,” despite their best efforts to comfort her.

“Obviously she goes on to win two Oscars,” said the actress for Swank. “She did fine. She did fine.”