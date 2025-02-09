Hayley Atwell on facing sexism and ‘classism’ early in acting career

Hayley Atwell has recently confessed she faced sexism early in her acting career.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, the actress recalled her audition at a drama school, Rada where Tom Hiddleston got in but she didn’t.

“The woman from Rada said to us, ‘We are now looking for the next generation of actors who will be making a profound contribution to the arts.’”

“And I was, like, I don't know about that, mate, I'm just trying to get out of being in a housing association — if I can make a living, I will be very happy,’” said the 42-year-old.

Reflecting on her career in Hollywood, Hayley stated, “There is so much luck involved. I've worked for a number of years and failure is allowed.”

“I didn't use to find it easy to fail and get a second chance. Particularly as a woman there was this sense of 'you have to be perfect,’” explained the Mission: Impossible star.

However, she noted that even if “you want to deliver, after a while it's not yours any more”.

“It's for the audience, and if they don't like it, or if it doesn't work, they're allowed, that's allowed,” remarked the Avengers: Endgame actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hayley discussed classism in the industry, saying, “There was probably a bit more classism around then, and I suppose my own prejudice about 'I've got to sound a certain way to even be considered for the kind of parts that might lead eventually to a film career.’”

Therefore, the Ant-Man actress noted, “I could go down a period drama route, as opposed to the soap route or more working-class plays, I might give myself more of a chance.”

“I had no back-up plan. I didn't have any kind of privilege, didn't come from money,” she added.

Meanwhile, Hayley will appear opposite Tom Hiddleston in a Jamie Lloyd stage adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.