Meghan Markle’s bold transformation: From Duchess to devoted wife

Meghan’s affectionate display at the Invictus Games highlights a new chapter in her public persona

Meghan Markle appears to be embracing a new public persona, displaying an affectionate and playful side as she supported Prince Harry at the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently navigated a period of professional independence from her husband, was seen clinging to Harry’s arm, sharing warm glances, and exchanging kisses during the event.

Body language expert Judi James, speaking to GB News, observed a noticeable shift in Meghan’s demeanour, describing her as "giggly" and "breathless" in a way that seemed more romantic than professional.

James noted that Meghan’s admiration for Prince Harry was evident, but her behaviour reflected more of a "date night" dynamic rather than a formal appearance, signalling a renewed effort to showcase their bond in the public eye.

As the couple continues to navigate their evolving roles, their united front speaks volumes about their bond and future together.

