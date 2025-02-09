Pete Davidson shows off new look after vowing sobriety

Pete Davidson proudly showed off his new look as most of his tattoo sleeve is gone.
The 31-year-old actor made an appearance at the Michael Rubin's Fanatics bash in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl, where he was spotted in a short-sleeved shirt showing his bare arms.
The Saturday Night Live alum was pictured in a light blue Staten Island FerryHawks graphic T-shirt, and black and white basketball shorts.
The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor completed the look with a white bucket hat and dark shades.
Davidson was pictured next to the football player Jalen Rose at the bash, as he held a drink in his hand.
This outing comes after Davidson opened up about the process of his tattoo removal which he started four years ago, as he reunited with SNL co-star Seth Meyers earlier this week.
Up until now the media personality, who had around 200 tattoos, has reportedly spent over $200k on his ink removal.
Explaining the reason behind his decision, he claimed that he wanted to remove all his tattoos before he turns 40 in the next nine years.
