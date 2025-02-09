Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement coat steals spotlight at Invictus Games

The Duchess of Sussex last wore the coat a few hours ahead of her first pregnancy reveal

Meghan Markle just brought back a coat tied to one of her biggest life moments for a very special occasion.

While attending a Vancouver Canucks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game on February 8 with Prince Harry, Meghan, 43, stepped out in a black and burgundy Givenchy coat.

But this wasn’t just any coat — it’s the same one she wore in October 2018, just hours before the palace announced she was expecting her first child, Prince Archie.

Back then, Meghan and Harry had just arrived in Australia for their royal tour when she was photographed in the stylish piece. The next day, the world learned they were about to become parents.

Now, six years later, she’s bringing it back for the Invictus Games, the event Harry founded to support wounded veterans.

Fashion with meaning is nothing new for Meghan. For the Invictus Games opening ceremony earlier that day, she wore an ivory Sentaler trench coat, a brand she also chose for her first royal Christmas in 2017.

She also took the stage at an Invictus Games welcome reception on Feb. 7, where she spoke about her love for Canada. "I touched Canadian soil, and I went, 'Oh, feels like home,’" she shared.

She further gave an emotional and rare insight into parenthood with Prince Harry, praising his dedication towards balancing fatherhood and his royal duties.