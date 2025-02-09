OG Ghostface Matthew Lillard confirms return to 'Scream' after 30 years

Matthew Lillard previously teased his return in a cryptic Instagram video feat. his character's last words

Matthew Lillard is officially back in the Scream franchise.

After years of fan speculation, the actor confirmed during a MegaCon panel in Orlando on Friday, February 7 that he’s returning for Scream 7, per People.

"I've been asked literally 1,000 times a day since the first movie ended if I'm coming back," the Scooby-Doo alum said. "And I'm happy to report I am."

Lillard, 55, first played Stu Macher in the original 1996 film, one of the two Ghostface killers alongside Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis. Unlike Billy — who was shot in the head — Stu’s fate was never as clear, leaving Scream fans debating for decades whether he actually died.

Ulrich, who was on the panel with Lillard, was thrilled about the news. "Matt called me and told me when word came down, and I was so ecstatic for him,” he shared. “Anybody who’s been to one of these or knows him knows how much he has wanted that, so I’m very happy.”

Lillard had already hinted at his return with a cryptic Instagram post on January 30, sharing an image of one of Stu’s most famous lines: "My mom and dad are gonna be soo mad at me!!"

While he hasn’t played Stu in nearly 30 years, Lillard has made brief cameos in past films, including a voice role in Scream (2022). Now, his long-awaited comeback is official — just in time for Scream 7, slashing into theaters on February 27, 2026.