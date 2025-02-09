Prince Andrew strikes lucrative deal amid Royal finances overhaul

Prince Andrew has secured a new business opportunity that could bring in millions, marking his first professional endeavour since stepping back from royal duties.



The Duke of York has partnered with the Dutch firm Startupbootcamp, where he will act as a business liaison, leveraging the high-profile connections he built through his Pitch@Palace initiative—a networking platform that linked entrepreneurs with investors.

The agreement comes at a crucial time for Andrew, as King Charles has withdrawn his £1 million annual support and sought to remove him from Royal Lodge, his long-time Windsor residence.

The new deal is expected to provide the financial means for Andrew to retain his home.

A source close to the matter stated: 'He stands to profit from every deal the company secures through his business network, making use of the valuable contacts he cultivated over the years.'

The collaboration follows a period of public scrutiny for Prince Andrew, who stepped back from Pitch@Palace after his controversial BBC Newsnight interview regarding his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

His association with Epstein continues to cast a shadow, with institutions distancing themselves from his name—including a school that recently announced plans for rebranding.

While this new venture signals a return to professional engagements, it remains to be seen how the public and business community will respond to his involvement in the corporate world.