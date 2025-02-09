Prince Harry set for landmark Invictus Games decision

Prince Harry is expected to receive a significant proposal as South Korea officially submits its bid to host the 2029 Invictus Games.



The announcement will be made during the ongoing games in Vancouver, marking a potential first-ever Invictus Games in Asia.



Vice Veterans Affairs Minister Lee Hee-wan will present the bid on Sunday while leading a government delegation at the 2025 Invictus Games. If successful, South Korea would join the growing list of host nations for the sporting event, which Harry founded in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Canada for the opening ceremony but left their children, Archie and Lilibet, in California.

Meghan hinted at their possible future attendance, recalling how she and Harry “can’t wait to bring our kids” to experience the games.

The couple’s next opportunity to bring their children to the competition could be in 2027 when Birmingham, England, hosts the event.

However, the final decision on whether they will attend remains uncertain, as Harry’s ongoing legal matters regarding UK security could play a role.

With South Korea’s bid now in motion, the Invictus Games could see a groundbreaking expansion into Asia, further cementing its global legacy.