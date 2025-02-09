Princess Anne’s words raise King Charles tension over beloved royal

King Charles is growing concerned after he received an alarming update from his sister Princess Anne.

The Princess Royal, who has been dubbed as the hardest working royal in the family underwent a serious accident last year, which seems to have put her in a tricky position.

The monarch, who has always shared a close bond with his sister, was seemingly left in tears after an emotional meeting about her well-being. And with new details of her health emerging, Charles is getting worried about his sister’s health.

Anne was left in the hospital was five days after she was struck by a horse at her country home in a shocking turn of events.

On Thursday, Anne returned to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, England, where she received treatment in June 2024.

Anne had told the medical team, that they had been “filling in the blanks,” for her.

“From my perspective, [it] is really useful to know what happened because I seriously don’t have any idea,” she told the staff. “And, sadly, I don’t have huge memories of being in here either.”

She continued, “I just know I was really well looked after, so thank you.”

While, she admitted to not remembering the incident, she added, “I’m also grateful in a weird sort of way that I remember nothing, because that has huge advantages. You can just carry on.”

The update comes after it was revealed by a royal aide that the cancer-stricken King Charles was “in tears” over his sister’s “lifelong loyalty to him.”

He reportedly couldn’t bear the thought of Anne feeling obligated to continue working due to his health issues. However, Anne assured him with her blunt answer and promised to “get on with the job”.

However, sources reveal that Charles is still concerned for his sister and wants her to be looked after especially after the injury.