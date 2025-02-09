Duchess Sophie makes sweet confession about Prince Edward romance

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward unveiled the secret to their successful royal marriage as they wrapped up their six-day Nepal tour.

During the visit to the botanical garden, the royal family's key 'assets' were asked about their 25-year marriage.

As per Hello! magazine, the Duke of Edinburgh sweetly said, "Because we're best friends." In response, the Duchess added, "That's true."

Notably, the couple was seen sharing light-hearted jokes and adorable compliments to each other.

At one point during their field trip, Edward planted a magnolia tree at the Godawari National Botanic Garden and his wife showed her support by saying, "Keep going, darling."

King Charles' youngest brother joked and said, "That's the best bit of exercise I've had in ages."

The 'secret weapon' of the King also opened up about her idea of making harmless jokes with Edward. She said, "There's always got to be humour. Especially when you're travelling, and you’ve got no idea what's about to happen. You've got to laugh."