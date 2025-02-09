Duchess Sophie makes sweet confession about Prince Edward romance

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward unveiled the secret to their successful royal marriage as they wrapped up their six-day Nepal tour.
During the visit to the botanical garden, the royal family's key 'assets' were asked about their 25-year marriage.
As per Hello! magazine, the Duke of Edinburgh sweetly said, "Because we're best friends." In response, the Duchess added, "That's true."
Notably, the couple was seen sharing light-hearted jokes and adorable compliments to each other.
At one point during their field trip, Edward planted a magnolia tree at the Godawari National Botanic Garden and his wife showed her support by saying, "Keep going, darling."
King Charles' youngest brother joked and said, "That's the best bit of exercise I've had in ages."
The 'secret weapon' of the King also opened up about her idea of making harmless jokes with Edward. She said, "There's always got to be humour. Especially when you're travelling, and you’ve got no idea what's about to happen. You've got to laugh."
'Emilia Pérez' star Selena Gomez spotted arm-in-arm with Benny Blanco
Billy Ray Cyrus gets love from daughter Noah after brother Trace's emotional plea
Taylor Swift all set to attend Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl showdown
Denzel Washington talks about becoming wiser and more understanding amid Oscar hype
Duchess Sophie makes crucial promise as Prince Harry recalls vow made during royal life
Taylor Swift fans are excited for her surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl headlining set