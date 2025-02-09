Prince Archie and Lilibet's potential UK return: What we know so far

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, may soon return to the UK, depending on their parents' decision regarding the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently arrived in Vancouver for the 2025 Invictus Games, but opted to leave their children in California. During the friends and family dinner on Friday, Meghan confirmed, "Archie and Lilibet will be cheering on from California."

Meghan has previously expressed her desire for her children to experience the Invictus Games. At the 2023 games in Dusseldorf, she said, "We can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is."

The 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham may provide an opportunity for Archie and Lilibet to attend their first games in the UK.

However, Prince Harry's decision to bring his children may depend on the outcome of his upcoming appeal against a High Court ruling that reduced his security protection in the UK.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and his family no longer receive automatic police protection in the UK.

The appeal's outcome may impact Harry's decision to bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the 2027 Invictus Games.