Prince Harry receives important update from US during Invictus Games

Prince Harry receives delightful update from US amid Invictus Games

Prince Harry scored a big win back home during the ongoing festivities of his passion project, the Invictus Games, in Canada.

The Duke of Sussex has seemingly breathed a sigh of relief after newly inaugurated President Donald Trump made surprising remarks about the former working royal.

In a conversation with the New York Post, the US President revealed that he would "leave" Harry "alone" while answering the question related to the US visa row of the Duke.

However, Trump called out Meghan Markle, stating, "He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

It is pertinent to mention that the former Suits actress previously labelled Trump a "misogynist" and "divisive," spoiling the relations with the US government.

Notably, Prince Harry received this important update while he is busy promoting the Invictus Games.

For the unversed, Trump's comments in favour of Harry came as a shock to many as he earlier slammed the Duke for betraying the royal family.

As per Daily Express US, He said, "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."