Blink-182 pays tribute to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl party

Travis Barker and his band Blink-182 paid tribute to Taylor Swift at the FanDuel party ahead of Super Bowl 2025.
Giving a shout-out to Swift, Blink-182, which is based on Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, performed a remix of their song Dammit and her hit track We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, on Thursday night.
The mash-up sent the crowd wild because of the apt timing, as Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is set to play at the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Although the Eras Tour performer was not present in the crowd, she had touched down in New Orleans for her boyfriend’s big game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
After the dazzling performance, Barker ran to greet his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, who was present in the VIP area.
The Kardashians star kept gushing about her husband as she captured his performance on her phone.
The lovebirds hugged and kissed as they met and then left holding hands, accompanied by a security team.
