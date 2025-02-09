Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bring Archie and Lilibet to UK?

The couple recently arrived in Vancouver for the first-ever winter edition of the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, may have the chance to visit the UK in the coming years, as speculation grows over their potential attendance at a future Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently arrived in Vancouver for the first-ever winter edition of the Invictus Games but opted to leave their children behind in California.

During a friends and family dinner for the 2025 event, Meghan confirmed that Archie and Lilibet would be supporting from home.

Meghan has previously expressed her desire for their children to experience the Invictus Games firsthand. Speaking at the 2023 event in Düsseldorf, she shared her excitement about one day bringing them along.

With the next Games set to take place in Birmingham, England, in 2027, there is growing anticipation over whether the couple will choose to bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK.

The decision may depend on Prince Harry’s ongoing legal battle regarding security provisions in Britain. If they choose not to attend in 2027, the children may have to wait another four years before experiencing the event, as the host nation for the 2029 Games has yet to be determined.

While Birmingham was selected over Washington, D.C., to host the 2027 edition, it remains to be seen whether Harry and Meghan will feel comfortable returning to the UK as a family for the event.