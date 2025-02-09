Is Karla Sofia Gascon skipping Oscars after 13 ‘Emilia Perez’ nominations?

Insider weighs in on ‘Emilia Perez’ star’s crisis management at Oscars

Emilia Perez star, Karla Sofia Gascon, has come under deep water, due to recent controversy, which might lead her to skipping the Oscars 2025.

The 52-year-old actress has been on the receiving end of furious backlash since her racist and anti-Muslim tweets resurfaced, because of which she might be skipping the film awards even though her movie is nominated for 13 awards.

“In 40 years in this business, I’ve never seen a debacle like Emilia Perez,” a longtime Hollywood insider told Page Six.

The source went on to say that, “Emilia Perez is over for Best Picture … it imploded. It still has a shot for Best Foreign Film, it depends on whether Academy voters want to punish the entire cast for one woman’s mistake. It’s so sad and horrible for all the people that made that wonderful film.”

This comes after Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, who is distancing himself from the Gascon controversy, sat afar from the Emilia Perez team at the American Film Institute’s annual lunch on Thursday, which included Jacques Audiard and Zoe Saldana.

A source close to the film weighed in on the situation, saying, “At this point we really don’t know if Karla is going to the Oscars. Netflix is still actively campaigning for all 13 nominations, the only thing that is different is that Karla is not doing anything.”