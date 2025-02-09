Amber Rose reflects on past with powerful message to younger self

Amber Rose, actress and activist who first rose to fame in the late 2000s, is looking back on her journey and opening up about what she would tell her younger self if she get the chance.

The 41-year-old model, who is best known for her bold persona, making a name for herself in the entertainment and fashion world.

She began working as a stripper in her late teens, and despite everything she has achieved since, she says some people still refuse to see her for who she is today.

Amber opened up to New Zealand's Maxim magazine: "I’d tell my younger self to always follow my intuition. From ex-stripper to ex-girlfriend. Almost 20 years later and some people still don’t want to address me accordingly."

The star first grabbed massive attention back in in 2008 when she appeared in Young Jeezy’s music video Put On with Kanye West. And since then, she kept making waves with her work and success.

The ex-Master of the Mix judge reveals that as she looks ahead in her career, as she’s now preparing for a TV show.

She revealed, "I’m excited to announce my new show. It’ll be my opinion on politics and other current events."