Kim Kardashian finally hits back at Kanye West’s 'X' storm

Kim Kardashian finally hits back at Kanye West’s Twitter storm

Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence after her ex-husband Kanye West, who is currently under deep water after his X (former Twitter) war.

The reality star and business mogul, who usually prefers to stay quiet during any drama and tensions, has now spoken up as the rapper’s controversial posts continue to stir reactions online.

Kim, who shares four kids with her former partner Kanye, is now seems to be ignoring all the ongoing drama and staying focused on her work. Instead of responding to his outbursts, she shared a link to Kardashian Kloset, where she sell her pre-loved designer clothes.

The 44-year-old Kardashian shared glimpse of the items for sale, including a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier piece that could easily fit Kanye’s wife, Bianca Censori’s style.

She further posted about skincare products and sunglasses, keeping the focus on business and making no mention of Kanye’s latest social media frenzy.

However, the most controversial rapper recently took the world by storm after sparking some drama on his X account. Kanye addressed his Grammy Awards’ red carpet event with wife Bianca.

While sharing the post, he wrote: "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN'T NO WOKE A FEMINIST S***. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE, WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB*** BROKE B*****."

"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING. SHE DOESN'T WANT TO, BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL," he exclaimed his anger.