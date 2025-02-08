Holly Willoughby faces biggest fear in Netflix’s latest hit

Holly Willoughby, reality star who is known for her successful career and admirable skills, is now stepping into new territory of her career, as she’s facing her biggest fears as well.

The beloved TV host, best known for her time on This Morning, has taken on an interesting role in Netflix recent Bear Hunt. While fans are much excited to see her in a different light, Holly has admitted that there’s one thing about the experience that left her absolutely terrified.

She shared: "I think it’s such an exciting format. You just hope people will love it as much as we do. I haven’t really thought about the audience being global. It’s probably better if I don’t think about that. It’s such a huge concept and actually could be quite terrifying."

The 43-year-old star is always in the spotlight, but she doesn’t waste time reading what people say about her. After years being in the industry, she’s learned that what you don’t know can’t hurt you.

Holly went on saying: "I tend not to look at what people are saying on social media. I used to. At the beginning of my career, I did. But I’ve learned not to. I think it’s better to focus on how you feel about something."

"We all know when we’ve done a good job and we all know when we’ve done a bad job. I am my best and worst critic in a way, so I leave all that up to myself."

However, Holly further explained that she does not let things affect her and hurt her in any way, “That’s life. That’s what happens all the time, in all walks of life. Some things will be a success. Some things won’t be.