Ryan Reynolds teases Blake Lively with big celebration amid legal fight

Ryan Reynolds has celebrated a major victory as Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal war escalated.

Following his wife's footsteps, the Deadpool star skipped a star studded event however, that does not stop him from winning an award.

On Friday night, February 7, Hugh Jackman and Reynolds blockbuster movie Deadpool & Wolverine earned Best Comedy Film award, tying with A Real Pain.

Though Reynolds skipped the glamorous award show, he took to his Instagram account to acknowledge the big win.

"Zoing! Thanks @criticschoice - whole team @deadpoolmovie is thrilled," he wrote and also congratulated the fellow winner A Real Pain.

Notably, Deadpool & Wolverine written by Reynolds, produced and co-starred by Jackman and directed by Shawn Levy, hit theaters the same weekend as the Gossip Girl alum and Baldoni's drama-plagued film It Ends With Us.

Lively has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the director-actor in December 2024 and since than has stepped back from attending any public events.

Notably, Reynolds' absence from the Critics Choice Awards comes shortly after several outlets including Daily Mail revealed that Lively will not be attending Super Bowl LIX with her like longtime friend Taylor Swift.

The couple, who had been regarded as the power couple of Hollywood, have virtually vanished from the spotlight amid the highly-publicised legal war that has taken "a deep emotional toll" on Reynolds and Lively, per a source cited by TMZ.