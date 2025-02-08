Prince Harry suffers ‘isolation’ as visa lawsuit looms

Prince Harry reportedly ‘regrets’ after moving to United States of America.

Harry’s close pals have revealed that the he “lacks a close-knit friendship group” in US, where he currently resides with his wife Meghan Markle and two children; Princes Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prior to his marriage, the Duke of Sussex, 40, was known for his lively social life in Britain, often spending nights out with friends. However, his social circle underwent a significant change after relocating to California.

In his 2022 Netflix documentary, he admitted, "I've lost a few friends" since moving to the US. A close pal of the Duke has now claimed that Harry regrets this loss.

"Harry regrets closing the door on his mates. He misses the boozing, the skiing, and attending rugby matches with the lads," the source revealed to Radar Online.

The insider continued, "He simply doesn't have that kind of friendship group in the United States, and that's a shame."

Despite this, Harry, who flew to Canada today for Invictus game, expressed his contentment with life in the US during an interview in December 2024, stating, "I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here."

The Duke also reaffirmed his decision to remain in the US permanently, citing no plans to return to the UK.

He further reflected on his life in the US, saying, "It feels as though it's the life my mum wanted" for him.

However, the father-of-two prolonged stays in the United States may face scrutiny as a potential lawsuit seeks to unseal his private US visa records in a federal court in Washington, D.C.

If the lawsuit moves forward, it could reveal whether the Duke of Sussex was lawfully issued a US visa.

Additionally, it may raise questions about his eligibility for a visa given his past admissions of drug use in his memoir, Spare.