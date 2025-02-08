Travis Barker already seeing what his 15-month-old infant's future holds

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcomed son Rocky in November 2023

Travis Barker has expressed his emotions seeing his 15-month-old infant having the same interests as father.

Barker, who is married to Kourtney Kardashian, welcomed a baby boy named Rocky in November 2023.

The 49-year-old artist has already started witnessing what their little boy is going to do future.

According to the Blink-182 drummer, Rocky has already started playing multiple instruments.

“(Rocky) just turned 15 months today, and he’s already playing drums and guitar and everything”, the musician said, while adding “I feel like all we can do is steer them.”

Travis hopes that him and Kourtney leads the kid into the right direction and sets right examples for him.

He further told PEOPLE: “I hope we just lead by example. I think you’re born with this DNA of who you are, but we can always be there to just, you know, lead them in the right direction.”

The couple also have more children separately with their previous relationships.

Barker, 49 was previously married to Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, the 45-year-old socialite had a relationship with Scott Disick.