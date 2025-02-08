Adrien Brody makes heartfelt speech at Critics Choice Awards

Adrien Brody plays László Tóth in the movie 'The Brutalist'

Adrien Brody, who won the Best Actor award at the Critics Choice Awards, acknowledged the rare opportunity he received in his acting career.

The actor gave a shoutout to his parents and girlfriend as he expressed gratitude for their unwavering support.

"I've been doing this since I was 12 and I know very clearly that these moments are far and few between in an actor's life. I do not take this for granted," said the Asteroid City actor.

"I want to shout out my crew and amazing cast for all their amazing contributions to this, I couldn't be here without you, and to my team for supporting me and guiding me and A24 for believing in this movie and of course to my beautiful girlfriend Georgina and my parents, thank you."

He further said, "I would not be here without you. God bless everyone, I love you. Thank you."

The Fool’s Paradise star also acknowledged the critics by thanking them for "advocating our film since Venice." He then addressed the viewers, "We are nothing without you," and urged them to watch the movie in case they haven't seen it.

Brody won against Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Colman Domigo, Hugh Grant and Timothée Chalamet.

The hit film, The Brutalist, follows the story of a Hungarian-born Jewish architect, László Tóth, who emigrates to the U.S. to flee the Holocaust. It is running in cinemas since December 20, 2024.