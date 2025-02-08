Karla Sofía Gascón wins big despite recent backlash

Karla Sofía Gascón wins big amid recent controversy

Karla Sofía Gascón, in spite of her recent criticism, still manages to get the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

On Friday, February 7, Emilia Pérez's song El Mal won for Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, and Camille in the Best Song Category.

Compress/Repress by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Challengers), Harper and Will Go West by Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper), Kiss the Sky by Maren Morris (The Wild Robot), Mi Camino by Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez), and Beautiful That Way by Miley Cyrus (The Last Showgirl) were the five other songs that were nominated instead.

Gascon, who chose not to attend the awards, was also nominated for Best Actress at the Critics Choice Awards, but Demi Moore won for The Substance.

Following her apology for the problems surrounding her offensive resurfacing social media posts—which have since been removed—and deactivation of her X account, 52-year-old Gascón won best song.

The Oscar-nominated actress said she "sincerely" apologizes to "everyone who has been hurt along the way" in a post on her Instagram this week. She also promised to be quiet and "let the work speak for itself."

She responded to Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard's interview with Deadline, in which he said he hadn't spoken to Gascón and referred to his resurfacing posts as "inexcusable."

“She is in a self-destructive approach that I can’t interfere in, and I really don’t understand why she’s continuing,” said the French filmmaker, 72, adding that she is “harming people who were very close to her,” including the Emilia Pérez cast and crew. “I’m not getting in touch with her because right now she needs space to reflect and take accountability for her actions.”