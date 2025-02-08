Meghan Markle’s Royal Shock: ‘She expected billionaire, got a millionaire!’

The Duchess of Sussex grew up in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle had to rethink her expectations of royal life after marrying Prince Harry, according to a new book.

The Duchess of Sussex, who grew up in Los Angeles and later studied at Northwestern University, reportedly had a vision of royalty shaped by American perceptions—one of grandeur, endless wealth, and lavish privileges.

However, royal expert Tom Quinn claims in his new book, Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, that Meghan was in for a surprise.

According to excerpts published by The Times, the author alleges that Meghan was taken aback when she learned that Prince Harry’s personal wealth was far from what she had imagined.

“She had a very Hollywood-style view of what it meant to be royal,” Quinn writes, citing a palace insider who reportedly said, “She expected a billionaire and got a millionaire.”

This realisation, he claims, led Meghan to reconsider other assumptions she had about life within the monarchy.

Meghan has previously spoken about the challenges of adjusting to royal traditions. In the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary, she recalled having to learn royal protocols on the spot, including the art of curtsying before meeting Queen Elizabeth II.

Her transition from Hollywood actress to British royal was filled with lessons—some of them, it seems, more surprising than others.