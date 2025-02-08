Tyler Perry honours Meghan Markle in landmark celebration of Black women

Perry and Meghan have shared a close friendship since 2018

Meghan Markle has been spotlighted in a powerful new tribute celebrating Black women’s achievements, led by filmmaker Tyler Perry.

The project, which features iconic figures such as Oprah Winfrey and Maya Angelou, includes a striking black-and-white portrait of Meghan.

Perry shared the montage on Instagram as part of a heartfelt tribute that highlights both historical trailblazers and influential contemporary women.

At the center of this initiative is BLKWMN, a new song set for release on February 21. The tribute showcases images from community events, political movements, and cultural milestones, honouring Black women across generations.



The Duchess of Sussex portrait, originally used to promote her Archetypes podcast, serves as a testament to her role in advocacy and representation.

Perry and Meghan have shared a close friendship since 2018, when the Hollywood mogul extended his support to her following her royal wedding.

In 2020, he provided the Sussexes with a private residence and security as they transitioned to life in the U.S. Perry, who later became godfather to Princess Lilibet, recently hosted the couple at his 55th birthday celebration.