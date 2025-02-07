Selena Gomez all praise for Jennifer Aniston as they recreate Friends scene

Selena Gomez is all praise for Jennifer Aniston as she made her TikTok debut with Friends scene.

On February 6, the Only Murders in the Building actress posted a TikTok with Jennifer from their joint Galentine's Day celebration as they recreated iconic Friends scene featuring character Rachel Green and Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribbiani.

In the clip, both actresses could be seen promoting their beauty lines as they held new products.

In the caption, Selena wrote, “"When you're both about to launch something new…Showing Jen TikTok - she nailed it!”

The Emilia Perez actress added, “Beyond grateful for her and our decade worth of friendship. Had so much fun yesterday celebrating Galentine's Day w/ Rare Beauty + LolaVie.”

Speaking to PEOPLE at the event, Selena also reflected on 10-year friendship with Jennifer.

Gushing over The Morning Show star, the singer-turned-actress said that Jennifer is “someone I've always looked up to… she's always been there for me.”

“It's nice to have people in your life who can just be there and hear you out and [give] me great advice,” stated the Rare Beauty founder.

Sharing insight into their relationship, Jennifer revealed that they “sister-mother each other equally as best as we can”.

Earlier in 2020, Selena opened up about her love for Friends and especially Rachel Green character.

She told Jennifer, who was guest hosting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, “Rachel was my life.”

“I would watch Friends on channel 33 at 10:30 every night on Thursday with my mom and I cried when the whole season was over,” added the actress.