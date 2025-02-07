Chappell Roan makes major move following Grammys speech criticism

Chappell Roan fires back on Grammys speech criticism

Chappell Roan proved that she meant what she said at her Grammys speech, as she hit back at critics.

The 26-year-old popstar took to Instagram in response to music executive Jeff Rabhan’s op-ed piece, published in The Hollywood Reporter, which critiqued her Grammys speech.

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker shared a series of stories on Friday, February 7th, challenging Rabhan, as she wrote, "@jeffrabhan wanna match me $25K to donate to struggling dropped artists? My publicist is @biz3publicity. let's talk."

In the next story, the Grammy-winner added that she would "keep everyone updated on the much awaited" response from Rabhan, and promised to "show receipts of the donations."

Throwing shade at the music critic, Roan wrote, "Mr. Rabhan I love how you said ‘put your money where your mouth is’ Genius !!! Let's link and build together and see if you can do the same."

The Good Luck, Babe singer then followed up with a list of artists who "deserve more love and a bigger platform," including hemlocke springs, Sarah Kinsley, Devon Again and Baby Storme.

This comes after Roan received mixed response following her Grammys speech on Sunday, February 2nd, which advocated for "livable wage and healthcare" for musicians.