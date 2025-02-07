Duchess Sophie's gesture reveals her strong bond with King Charles

Prince Edward's wife Duchess Sophie has made her stance clear on her admiring friendship with King Charles III during an outing in Nepal.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are winning hearts in Nepal with their admirable royal engagements, following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

During their visit, Sophie made a special stop at Maiti Nepal, a non-profit organisation supporting victims of human trafficking.

The Duchess, known as the King's secret weapon, met Anita who had previously encountered Charles during his visit to the facility in 1998.

Working in the centre's textile area, Anita had prepared a heartfelt gift for the King - a handmade cushion. The Duchess received the cushion along with a touching note from the lady, expressing how meaningful the King's visit had been all those years ago.

"I'll be absolutely sure he gets it," Sophie promised upon receiving the thoughtful gift.

When asked about King Charles, the Duchess shared her observations with others at the centre, noting: "Oh, he's still the same, hasn't changed."

Sophie's meaningful words offered a glimpse into her close relationship with the King. She has consistently proved to be a steadfast companion and shown her support for the monarch during his challenging time following his cancer diagnosis and treatment, demonstrating the strong bond the two royals share.

The royal couple's official six-day visit aims to strengthen ties between the United Kingdom and the South Asian nation.