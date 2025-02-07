Sean Diddy feels free after Kanye West's 'free puff' controversey

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently fighting for his life behind the bars, responded after his fellow rapper Kanye West took the world by storm after ending their long-running feud in a dramatic turn.

The unexpected twist came during a fiery social media rant where the most-controversial rapper rapper, known for his unpredictable behaviour, took to his social media platform to demand justice for Diddy.

In a strange turn of sudden events on Thursday, West, once a close friend of Diddy, surprised everyone by publicly backing the star in a series of long and rambling posts on social media.

And now seemingly, the Heartless rapper, who recently nailed Grammys red carpet with his wife Bianca Censori with their controversial move, is putting the past behind him and calling a truce with Diddy after three years of tensions and drama.

The 47-year-old rapper went on a wild rant, asking President Donald Trump to "Free Puff," and even dropped the bombshell that he's now decided to team up with Diddy’s Sean John brand to launch a new Yeezy clothing line.

Responding to the post of West, Diddy reposted the tweet about their insane collaboration and wrote: "Thank you to my brother @Ye', and sharing a link to the Yeezy website."

However, West kicked off his long-running conflict with Diddy by tweeting, "FREE PUFF."

Kanye West has promised to help Sean Diddy to make some hefty amount of money by launching a new clothing line, teaming up his Yeezy brand with Diddy’s Sean John label. He even made it clear they’d split the profits right down the middle—50/50.