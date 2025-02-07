Kim Kardashian persuades JLo for reality show to rehab her ‘diva image’

Kim Kardashian has recently persuaded Jennifer Lopez to consider reality TV options after Ben Affleck divorce and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs controversy.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the SKIMS founder believed that the reality show would help JLo revive her diva image.

“Lopez needs people to like if she wants any sort of chance at a comeback. Unfortunately, she's never been so unpopular,” said an insider.

JLo’s prima-donna behaviour and wild spending led to her divorce from Ben after two years of marriage.

“Ben has come out that breaking looking like the winner, and if she doesn't do something drastic to change that, she's always going to be branded toxic,” explained an insider.

Not only her personal life, JLo’s career also suffered as she had to cancel her tour in the last five years.

“Even though she insisted it was because she needed to spend time with her family, the ticket sales were not good and it was a huge blow to her ego,” pointed out an insider.

This is the reason Kim stepped in and encouraged Lopez to explore TV reality options that would help her relaunch her career and her image as well.

This is the reason, JLo “is looking to do a reality show. It would be a great way to prove she's not as nasty as everyone seems to think”.

“JLo isn't afraid to take risks and think outside the box. Even though people might think reality TV is beneath her, it's a widely popular format and a great way to reach fans, and that's what matters to her,” said an insider.

However, the question is “whether it will redeem her the way she wants” and “help her connect with a bigger, younger fanbase or leave her even more humiliated”.