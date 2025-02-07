The real reason Meghan Markle didn't like living in Nottingham Cottage

Nottingham Cottage, a two-bedroom home on the grounds of Kensington Palace, is significant for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their first home together.

Previously occupied by Prince William and Princess Kate, it also served as a temporary residence for Prince George after his birth.

The Duke of Sussex moved in 2013 and proposed to Meghan there, but royal author Tom Quinn, per The Mirror, notes that Meghan was unimpressed with the cottage, finding it too small and symbolic of the royal family's disregard for Harry.

A member of the palace staff who regularly assisted at Nottingham Cottage reportedly offered insight into Meghan's perspective, noting that she struggled to understand the royal family's values, which prioritize humility and simplicity over material possessions.

Quinn continued: "A rather beautiful house in the grounds of a famous palace hardly seemed to Harry the equivalent to being forced to live in a shed at the end of the garden. But for Meghan things were more complex. She saw Kate and William living just a few yards away in Kensington Palace itself with teams of live-in servants."

The famous cottage was also discussed previously several times. In his bombshell memoir Spare, Harry, wrote: "I was excited to welcome Meg to my home, but also embarrassed. Nott Cott was no palace."

Prior to the arrival of their first child, Archie, Harry and Meghan relocated from Nottingham Cottage to Frogmore Cottage in 2019. The latter, a gift from the late Queen, is situated on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Nevertheless, reports emerged that Meghan was once again unhappy with their living arrangements, leading her to submit a request to the monarch that was deemed "inappropriate" by the Queen.