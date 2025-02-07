Kanye West makes bombshell appeal of Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ release: 'FREE PUFF'

Kanye West has awakened from his deep slumber as he called for Sean "Diddy" Combs' release from prison after latter's September 2024 arrest.

Taking over to his X, formerly Twitter, account the Vultures rapper voiced his support for the disgraced music mogul in detainment in the wake of sexual abuse allegations.

"FREE PUFF," the Yeezy founder posted on Thursday night, starting his series of messages of support for Combs, who is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"ALL THESE CELEBRITY N—-S AND BITCHES IS P—Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S–T," West, who has officially changed his name to Ye, continued.

He went on to drag Chris Brown in the trail, adding, "WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL CHRIS BROWN AND AINT NOBODY DO NOTHING."

"JUST FOR CLARITY THEY TYRING TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF PUFF ME AND MY BROTHER HAD OUR ISSUES BUT THESE WHITE PEOPLE TRYING TO USE PUFF TO SCARE NIGGAS IM NEITHER SCARED NOR BRAVE THIS JUST ME[sic]," he explained another tweet.

West, who recently made headlines for an outrageous appearance at the Grammys 2025 with wife Bianca Censori, made an open confession, "PUFF WE LOVE YOU," marking an end to his "PUFF" related posts for the day, presumably.

For the unversed, Sean, 55, is currently being incarcerated without bail in the Brooklyn facility as he awaits his sex trafficking and racketeering trial, which has been scheduled for May.