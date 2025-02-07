Prince William holds important meeting at Windsor as Harry takes flight

Prince William hosted an important meeting with five young innovators at Windsor Castle ahead of Prince Harry's Invictus Games event in Canada.

The winners, selected from nearly 2000 entries submitted by children across the UK, presented their planet-saving ideas after winning the prestigious Blue Peter Earthshot Competition.

The young environmentalists, aged between eight and 12, not only shared their ideas with the Prince of Wales but also presented their concepts at the Speaker's House in the House of Commons.

They also participated in a special "Here's One I Made Earlier" moment with the Prince, creating Earthshot-themed eco-friendly bird feeders together.

Future King William awarded certificates to the young innovators in recognition of their achievements. The children also had the chance to engage with The Prince of Wales directly, asking him questions about environmental issues.

The Blue Peter competition invited children to submit ideas addressing one of the five Earthshots.

William's meeting with young winners come as Prince Harry's Invictus Games is set to make history this week as it brings winter sports to the competition for the first time, with Vancouver and Whistler hosting the 2025 edition.

The Games will kick off with a star-studded opening ceremony on February 8, featuring performances from Coldplay's Chris Martin and pop icon Katy Perry.

Twenty-three nations will participate in this year's event, with Lithuania and Brazil joining as new competitors. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the Games, which were founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014.

Outgoing Invictus Games CEO Dominic Reid has highlighted Harry's deep commitment to the foundation and its mission to support wounded veterans., saying: "It is very important to him as a soldier, its very important to him as a person."