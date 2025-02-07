Liam Payne secretly planned One Direction reunion before his tragic death

Liam Payne wanted Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson to reunite for One Direction

Liam Payne was planning to surprise One Direction fans with a most-anticipated reunion but tragically passed away before the big reveal.

Three months after his death, the Teardrops singer’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, broke her silence in her first-ever interview since Payne passed away on October 16 at the age of 31.

During an interview with The Sun, the US influencer revealed that the late singer was secretly considering a One Direction reunion as the History singer "loved them so much, was so proud of the boys."

Notably, at the time of his death, Payne was in Argentina to support his former band member, Niall Horan, during his tour.

The late star hoped to reform one of the best-selling boybands of all time, which split ten years ago.

"One Direction was such a huge part of his life. He would have been more than happy in the future to do that," the late singer's heartbroken girlfriend told the outlet regarding Payne’s plan to reunite with Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Horan.

Why did One Direction break up?

For the unversed, One Direction broke up due to several factors, including five years of exhaustion from overwork and over exposure, intense fame, pressure and the desire to pursue solo careers.

When did One Direction Split?

In March 2015, Zayn, now 32, first left the band during its Road Again Tour in Asia. Following the tour, the boyband announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016 and eventually the boys split up.