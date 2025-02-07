‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins, husband drop new photos of baby girl

Lily Collins and her husband Dave McDowell welcomed first baby via surrogacy

Lily Collins and her husband, Dave McDowell, are seemingly having fun with their new responsibility.

Offering a glimpse into their parental duties a week after welcoming their first child, daughter Tove Jane McDowell, via surrogacy, the Emily in Paris star and McDowell, 41, took to their respective Instagram accounts to post new photos of their little one.

The filmmaker first made the move by posting a picture of himself sitting on a sofa with his newborn baby lying on his lap over a blanket.

He gently played with her, holding her tiny little arms while looking with admiration.

McDowell captioned the post, "Dad mode" with a single red heart emoji.

Following her husband’s social media post, the Love, Rosie actress posted her own adorable snapshot with Tove.

The new mother cradled the baby in her arms as the little angel was wrapped in a blanket. Collins, 35, was gazing at her daughter with affection.

Her photo was accompanied by a minimal caption that read, "Mom mode…"

For the unversed, Collins and McDowell announced Tove’s arrival on Friday, January 31.

In a joint Instagram post, the new parents expressed gratitude for becoming parents and shared the first photo of their newly born baby girl nestled in a bassinet.