Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter VI’ official release date announced

Lil Wayne announces ‘Tha Carter VI’ release date

Lil Wayne has officially announced the release date of his forthcoming album Tha Carter VI.

The rapper, also called Weezy, is making waves ahead of Super Bowl LIX, not by headlining the halftime show but by seemingly revealing the out-date for his highly anticipated album.

On Thursday, February 6, the New Orleans rap legend starred in a Cetaphil commercial with subtle hints pointing to a June 6, 2025 release date for Tha Carter VI.

“This campaign made perfect sense to me,” Wayne told Rolling Stone.

“The world knew I was disappointed, but what they didn’t know was that it made me determined to deliver something way bigger.”

The ad features Wayne helping people navigate awkward situations, such as a father discovering a condom in his daughter’s boyfriend’s wallet and a kiss cam mishap at a sporting event.

However, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted several hidden clues throughout the commercial, including jersey numbers and scoreboard references pointing to the 6/6 date.

At one point, Wayne is seen in a recording studio, where he’s asked if he’s still attending the Super Bowl, to which he responded, “Nah, this is time sensitive.”

The biggest reveal comes at the end of the clip, where a "Do Not Disturb" sign on a studio door reads, “Do Not Disturb ‘Til 06-06-25 Carter VI.”

The ad quickly went viral, with fans interpreting it as the official release date for Tha Carter VI, the first installment in the iconic series since Tha Carter V dropped in 2018.

Wayne also spoke about the deeper message behind the campaign, explaining, “What attracted me to this project was the chance to flip the script."

"Showing a sensitive side isn’t a weakness—it’s a power. There’s nothing more real than turning those types of moments into a display of strength.”

With this unexpected yet creative album announcement, Lil Wayne is proving once again that he knows how to command attention—whether it’s through music, marketing, or even a Cetaphil commercial.